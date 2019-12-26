Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will be looking to put their indifferent run in the Indian Super League (ISL) to an end when they meet at the Kalinga Stadium here Friday.

It should indeed be a huge spectacle as Odisha FC finally make their debut in their home city. Josep Gombau’s side have had to play their previous home games of the season in Pune due to the unavailability of the Kalinga Stadium.

The Spanish coach will hope that a change of setting will turn their fortunes around and give them an impetus in their push for the play-off spots. Odisha FC, placed seventh on the table (nine points), have won just one out of their last six games and are coming off a demoralising 0-3 defeat against FC Goa.

“Yes, there is a chance (of reaching the playoffs). We have nine points and we have played nine games away. We are very excited to finally play at home,” said a confident Gombau.

“We now have three crucial games at home. Depending on how these three games go, we will know if we have a chance to get into the top-four or not. Jamshedpur is fourth in the table with 13 points. But if we beat them tomorrow (Friday), we will be just one point behind them,” added the coach.

Their opponents Jamshedpur FC are also in a rut. They are winless in the last four matches and are placed fourth on the table (13 points) only because of a strong start to the campaign. However, a win Friday will see them go level on points with third-placed Bengaluru FC.

Odisha have been inconsistent in front of goal. They have drawn blanks in four out of their nine matches and the attack, led by Aridane Santana, needs to start converting chances if they are to make a push for a top-four spot.

The likes of Xisco Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Nandakumar Sekar have looked good but have failed to show consistency. The defence has caused alarms for Gombau. Odisha has scored joint second-lowest goals from set-pieces (2) and has conceded joint-highest goals from set-pieces (6).

Interestingly, Odisha have conceded more goals (10) in the second half than Jamshedpur. Jamshedpur have also failed to keep a single clean sheet in their last four matches.

