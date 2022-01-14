Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC have sacked head coach Kiko Ramirez with immediate effect, a release issued on behalf of the club said Friday. The move came a day after Odisha FC lost their ISL match to Kerala Blasters FC 0-2 Thursday.

“Odisha FC have terminated head coach Kiko Ramirez’s contract. This has been a very difficult decision and not one that the club owners and management have taken lightly,” the release said.

“After lengthy deliberation and consideration amongst the club’s technical committee, it was decided a change is needed now to give Odisha FC the time to improve performances and results this season. The club would like to thank Kiko for his efforts and wish him the best for the future. The club shall make further announcements in due course,” the release added.

However, there was no information as to who would coach the side for the remainder of the season. Odisha FC are currently ninth in the 11-team points table. Out of the 10 matches they have played, they have won four, lost five and drawn a single game to log 13 points. They are just above NEUFC (9 points) and SC East Bengal (6 points).