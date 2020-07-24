Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 808 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 808 persons, 35 are from Cuttack, 30 from Malkangiri, 22 from Gajapati, 19 from Balasore, 19 from Khurdha, 18 from Bargarh, 18 from Bhadrak, eight from Boudh, seven each from Jharsuguda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Keonjhar, five from Sambalpur, four from Nabarangpur, three from Sundargarh, two each from Angul, Jajpur and Puri and one each from Koraput and Nayagarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 15,200.

According to state government data as of Friday, Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 22,693 with record 1,594 fresh cases in a single day, even as the death toll surged to 120 as six more people succumbed to the disease. As many as 1,067 fresh cases were reported from quarantine centres.

The state’s coronavirus hotspot Ganjam district accounted for the maximum number of 732 new cases, followed by Khurda at 320 and Cuttack at 136.