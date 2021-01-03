Bhubaneswar: Fire service personnel particularly who are stationed in cities and industrial areas in Odisha are being provided with ‘fire-resistant suits’.

Such suits will be provided to other fire personnel in phases, an official press release issued Saturday afternoon read.

The Odisha Fire Service (OFS) has provided fire-resistant suits to around 500 personnel in the new year.

Fire personnel in the state will also be provided with gumboots, safety headgears and breathing apparatuses under this drive in order to better equip them to work in hazardous places where there are chances of leakage of toxic gases, places which are fire prone and where there is low availability of oxygen, an official source informed.

The new suits can resist heat up to 800 degree centigrade for about 10 to 20 seconds. This will facilitate the firemen in rescuing fire-trapped people by entering through blazes, the official added.

Notably, the OFS is acclaimed as a skilled disaster response force in the country.

PNN