DWARKA PRASAD PATNAIK, OP

Chhatrapur/Bhanjanagar: In a major crackdown foiling extortion bids, Odisha Police apprehended five persons with pistols and live ammunition in two separate cases.

In the first case, Bhanjanagar police apprehended four persons Tuesday and seized one 9 mm pistol, one magazine, two rounds of live ammunition and a country-made pistol from their possession.

The accused are identified as Anil Kumar Swain, Pintu Sethi, Subash Chandra Padhy and Balakrishna Bisoyi.

The police said they intercepted the gang while conspiring to extort money from villagers by threatening them at gunpoint.

Similarly, Kodala police arrested one accused, identified as Omm Swain (21) of Phasi village. The police seized one country-made pistol and three live ammunition from his possession.