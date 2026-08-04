Bhubaneswar: Following flooding across several Odisha districts, the Higher Education Department revised the Phase-I undergraduate admission schedule for the 2026-27 academic session, giving students additional time to complete the admission process, sources said Tuesday.

Under the new timeline, candidates allotted seats in the third and final selection round can complete admission formalities at their respective institutions until 5 pm August 5. Colleges have been directed to verify and upload admission details on the e-Space portal by 9 pm the same day, the sources added.

The revised schedule covers admissions to all Plus III degree programmes offered through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), including courses at public universities, government, aided, unaided and law colleges across Odisha, sources said.

The schedule for Phase-II admissions will reportedly be announced separately.

The sources informed that the extension is intended to ensure that students affected by the recent floods do not lose their opportunity to secure admission due to weather-related disruptions.