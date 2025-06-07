Berhampur: Berhampur police Saturday arrested four people accused of gang-raping two minor girls in a secluded area of Ganjam district.

The four accused – all in their early 20s – were identified as K Shiva, the son of a village head in the Golanthara police station area; K Sai; G Gareiya; and N Srinu.

Briefing a press conference at Berhampur police headquarters, Superintendent of Police Dr Saravana Vivek M said the prime accused, K Shiva, lured a 14-year-old girl from her home and raped her in a secluded location. He then called three others, who took turns assaulting her.

Police said the victim’s 11-year-old sister was also gang-raped by the accused at the same location.

Authorities seized a mobile phone and a two-wheeler used in the crime. All four suspects were produced before a local court.

PNN