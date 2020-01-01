Bhubaneswar: As part of the 5T initiative, the state government, Wednesday, launched e-Gazette portal to enable the public to access and download gazette notifications from anywhere.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy inaugurated the e-Gazette portal http://egazetteodisha.nic.in at a function held in Lok Seva Bhawan here.

“e-Gazette portal is a mile stone in governance. The system while expediting the process of Gazette publication will make it error free and paperless. This will also end the prevailing system of transportation of trucks of published Gazette notifications from government press to departments, districts and other quarters,” Tripathy said.

Tripathy asked all departments to make use of the portal for all gazette notifications.

Presenting details of the new system, Commerce and Transport secretary G Srinivas said, “e-Gazette will provide the facility for department-wise and subject-wise search of the notifications. One need not run to government press or Lok Seva Bhawan to get a copy of the Gazette. One can have it at his/her fingertips by logging on to http://egazetteodisha.nic.in.”

Electronics and IT secretary Manoj Mishra, who was also present in the meeting, said Odisha Gazette is a public journal and an authorised legal document of the state government published every Friday. Extraordinary issues are also published as and when required depending on urgency of the matter for publication.

E-Gazette portal has been designed using information technology for making the government gazette eco-friendly. Such e-publication is also covered under Section-8 of IT Act, 2000 which provides it the legal status, he added.

To make use of the portal, departments have to register themselves in the portal. They would upload their content material which would be scrutinised by the government press as per the norms. The number and date of the gazette would also be there on the portal. The electronic signature (e-sign) has been introduced for a better and secure authentication of the intending departments for avoiding the possibility of any manipulation in the contents. The system has been developed by NIC which is first of its kind in the country.