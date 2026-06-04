Bhubaneswar: Odisha has secured 13 space labs under a nationwide initiative launched by President Droupadi Murmu to strengthen science education among tribal students.

The President Wednesday virtually inaugurated space laboratories in 75 selected Eklavya Model Residential (EMR) Schools across the country.

The Odisha schools selected under the programme include EMRSs at Kotpad and Kundra in Koraput district, Mathili in Malkangiri, Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi, and Patana in Keonjhar.

The initiative is aimed at providing tribal students with access to advanced scientific learning and emerging technologies.

The initiative was launched in the presence of Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey.

The remaining eight schools are located in Mayurbhanj district—Rairangpur, Thakurmunda, Baripada, Badasahi, Kaptipada, Koliana, Rasgovindpur and Udala—reflecting the programme’s strong focus on enhancing scientific learning opportunities for tribal students in the region.

Students, teachers, principals and senior officials from EMRS institutions across the country joined the virtual inauguration ceremony.

The event highlighted the Centre’s commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure, digital learning and access to advanced scientific resources in tribal-dominated regions.