Dhenkanal: The Ministry of Defence, Government of India has approved setting up of as many as 21 new Sainik Schools, in association with NGOs, private schools and state governments. In what comes as a good news for students, one among these will be set up in Dhenkanal district, a source said Monday.

This will be the third Sainik School in Odisha after the first one at VSS Nagar of Bhubaneswar established in 1962 and the second one at Basantpur locality of Chipilima in Sambalpur established in 2020.

The school is to be set up at Rahani under Kankadahada block.

According to the official source, Government of India has taken the initiative to set up at least 100 schools across the country, of which the 21 such schools will be set up in the first phase. All these approved educational institutions will also be distinct from the existing ones.

Also read: 15 years on, Cuttack-Chandbali State Highway turned into desert sans trees

Imparting education will begin from the coming academic session.

As per decision of the Ministry, proposed sainik school in Dhenkanal will be operational in existing Sanskar Public School in the district, which is presently being run by Aakash Foundation. The objectives behind setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools is to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 as well as to give children better career options, including Indian Armed Forces.

After being functional as a Sainik School, the proposed educational institution will provide better career opportunities to the students of Dhenkanal, Angul and Jajpur districts. Admissions will be taken for the Classes from VI to XII, with a capacity of 100 students each.

Notably, the earlier CBSE approved Sanskar Public School at Rahani in Dhenkanal is presently located on a large patch of land measuring about 18 acres amid lustre green and is functional since 2014.

Sanskar had bagged the Best CBSE School Award for two times.

About 1,100 schools from across the country had applied two months ago. A high-level committee comprising some senior officials from the Central Command and the principals of Bhubaneswar Sainik School and Sarang Navodaya Vidyalaya had previously visited the school premises at Rahani for verification of the available infrastructure.

Unlike existing Sainik Schools across the country, which are purely residential in nature, seven of the newly-approved sainik schools will be Day Schools and 14 others will have residential arrangements.

Besides their affiliation to respective education Boards, the schools will function under aegis of Sainik School Society and will also follow the rules and regulations as prescribed by it for Sainik Schools.

PNN