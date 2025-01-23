Bhadrak: Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a fire that broke out at an electronics shop in Bhadrak’s Dhusuri market, a source said Thursday.

According to the source, the shop owner Milu Mallick closed the outlet Wednesday night. However, after some time, locals noticed the shop engulfed in fire.

Locals tried to douse the flames, but the fire could not be contained. By the time the personnel from Fire Services department reached the spot, the shop was completely gutted, the source added.

Locals have long been advocating for the establishment of a fire station in Sanalpur area near Dhusuri. However, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

PNN