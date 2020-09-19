Bhubaneswar: Union government has sanctioned Rs 4.7 crore as aid to Odisha for conservation of Chilika and Anshupa lakes in last two years, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday said.

The assistance money was provided under the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystem (NPCA), he tweeted.

Referring to the conservation of Anshupa, the largest freshwater lake in Odisha, the minister said the lake was earlier in a dying state. However, it regained its natural form after dredging and through cleaning of the vast deposits of moss during past renovation works which began three years ago.

“The pioneering work has not only brought cheers for the people of Odisha and nature lovers but also provided impetus for the conservation of the wetlands across the country,” he pointed out.

Taking note that Anshupa has immense tourism potential and an ideal habitat for migratory birds, the Centre is committed to ensure the perennial status of this freshwater lake through proper conservation and preservation, Pradhan added.

PNN