Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has declared 16 private hospitals as ‘fever clinics’ in the state capital in view of the rising positive cases of COVID-19 in Odisha. However, a large number of private clinics still do not have separate wards to treat coronavirus patients.

The Health & Family Welfare Department has directed private hospitals to set up a different ward to treat patients complaining of fever or flu like symptoms.

“General public having flu like symptoms are advised to visit only the following private clinics, not others to avoid the risk of cross contamination,” the Directorate of Health Services said Friday. The hospitals that have been listed as ‘fever clinics’ are AMRI, Nilachal Hospital, Kalinga Hospital, Sunshine Hospital, Sparsh Hospital, Bluewheel Hospital, Care Hospital, Aswini Aditya Hospital, Bhubaneswar Hospital, BMRI Institute & Nursing Home, Padma Hospital, Panda Nursing Home, Maa Shakti Hospital, Gastro Kidney Care, Vivekananda Hospital and Usthi Hospital.

It is worth mentioning that the patients can visit the Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, RGH in Rourkela, and any other District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where separate fever clinics and other facilities have been set up to treat suspected COVID-19 patients.

PNN