Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday increased the monthly remuneration of junior teachers working in the state’s elementary schools under the ‘Samagra Sikshya’ programme.

According to a resolution issued by the school and mass education department, the monthly remuneration of junior teachers (under various schemes) has been increased from Rs 11,000 to Rs 16,000 per month.

“The revised rate of remuneration will be effective from the date of issue of the resolution,” the department said.

January 17, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a proposal in this regard.

Besides the monthly remuneration hike, their EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) contribution will be increased from Rs 1,443 to Rs 1,950 per month.

At present, around 13,740 junior teachers (under the Samagra Sikshya scheme) are employed in the state.

The state government will bear an additional annual expenditure of Rs 89.15 crore for the enhanced remuneration of the junior teachers.

