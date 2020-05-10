Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government issued Sunday additional guidelines for proper management of the Temporary Medical Camps (TMCs).

The decision was taken by the government in the context of non-Odia residents returning to the state. On arrival each will be put under a 21-day quarantine at the camps. The new guidelines will help district administrations to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic at TMCs and quarantine facilities.

Additional Chief Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatro has sent a letter to the Collectors, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and Executive Officers of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of all districts asking them to impose the guidelines in the quarantine centres.

The guidelines to be imposed are:

After initial screening all symptomatic cases to be isolated from the rest of the inhabitants and should be segregated and shifted to COVID-19 care centres (CCCs). Some of the unoccupied quarantine centres may be converted into CCCs if adequate numbers are not available. Collectors shall ensure that this is strictly implemented.

All vulnerable groups like pregnant and lactating mothers, children below five years of age, physically and mentally challenged persons, transgenders and persons above 60 years of age and co-morbid conditions (diabetes, asthma, kidney disease or hypertension) are to be tested on priority for COVID- 19. They are then to be discharged for home quarantine, if found negative.

Wherever possible, TMCs are to be kept under CCTV surveillance, to ensure compliance to social distancing norms.

PNN