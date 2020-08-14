Bhubaneswar: The state government has notified the Odisha Development Authority (Planning & Building Standard) Rules, 2020, informed Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Law, Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena here Friday.

These rules will not only help bring uniformity of norms and procedure but also do away with majority of the provisions of the multiple regulations notified by different development authorities. This will enable the authority to introduce a common online platform for building plan approvals throughout Odisha.

Adding that the rules are both proactive and progressive, the press release further stated that the norms with many exemptions, relaxations and incentives will enable small private buildings to plan, construct and occupy easily as well as encourage construction of large high-rise projects to make the housing units more affordable. In a nutshell, the rules will address the concerns of all segments of urban population.

With the introduction of the Odisha Development Authority (Planning & Building Standard) Rules, 2020, the setbacks have been relaxed for almost all the categories of buildings. Most importantly, the restriction of maximum FAR (Floor Area Ratio) on low risk buildings has been removed. 108 pre-approved designs for low-risk buildings have been made readily available. These rules will not only reduce dependency of people on architects, technical persons and planning authorities, the plans will get approved almost instantly.

Construction of houses and obtaining occupancy certificates will be much easier than before. Provisions have also been made for development of commercial use of portions of residential buildings. These are all going to help increasing housing stock considerably.

Besides, the rules also go a long way in facilitating significant improvement in the affordable housing sector through relaxations and exemptions. In order to attract more and more investment in the housing sector, the setbacks, approach road, parking and many other building norms have been relaxed.

Most importantly, the amendment of the Policy for Housing for All in Urban areas, Odisha, 2015 is going to attract more private partners to come forward to collaborate with Government in construction of Affordable Houses for the EWS and LIG category.

Now the private developer can get 60% of the project land on a freehold and free of cost basis for developing affordable housing over 40% of the project area. Besides, 20% of all plotted developments will have to provide for EWS and LIG categories. Odisha is the first state India to take such a path-breaking and progressive initiative, informed Jena.

What is more is that the rules will give boost to the real estate sector substantially. The rules have raised the limits of maximum FAR up to seven, which is the highest in India.

The Odisha government is conscious of the environmental impact. So, it has introduced the ground coverage restrictions along with various measures for enhancing green cover and open spaces.

