Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government, after consultation with literary writers brought in some changes Tuesday to the ‘Manoj Das International Literary Award’. The award has been created in memory of eminent litterateur Manoj Das.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the award in May last year. It was declared that the award would be conferred on litterateurs from Odisha for their creative contribution to English literature. It would be a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh. According to the new rule, the award will go beyond state borders and be given to Indian writers.

Similarly, for high school students, the ‘Manoj – Kishore Literary Talent Award’ was announced, in which the award would be given both in English and Odia categories and would carry a cash reward of Rs 1,00,000. According to the new decision, the Department of Storytelling will provide rewards of Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 to the first, second and third rank students.

The Odisha government had also announced that it would take over the paternal house of the litterateur at his birthplace Sankhari village in Balasore district and set up a memorial ‘Manmath-Manoj Memorial’ in the name of Das and his historian brother Manmath Nath Das. The procurement process of the property is in progress and would be handed over to the government soon.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister had last year announced the ‘Manoj Das International Literary Award’ after discussion with the family members of the legendary writer. An eminent Indian author, Das wrote both in Odia and English languages. He passed away April 27 last year at the age of 87.