Bhubaneswar: Success is not measured by marks, but by the values one upholds and the positive changes one brings to society, said Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati while felicitating the toppers of the Annual High School Certificate Examination 2025 and their parents at the New Abhishek Hall of Raj Bhavan Monday. First Lady Jayashree Kambhampati was also present on the occasion.

Describing the event as a celebration of excellence, perseverance, and collective triumph, the Governor congratulated meritorious students from the Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, and ICSE for their outstanding academic achievements. “You have shown what discipline, commitment, and focused determination can accomplish,” he said.

Calling the toppers “shining stars,” Dr. Kambhampati said their success reflects not only personal resilience but also the dedication of their parents and teachers. “Your journey through the corridors of knowledge is an inspiration to others,” he added.

Emphasising the importance of character and compassion, the Governor told students that their academic achievements should be the foundation for becoming ethical and impactful members of society. “This is just the beginning. Life has many milestones ahead. Carry the humility to learn, the courage to explore, and the spirit to uplift others,” he advised.

Highlighting the significance of the National Education Policy 2020, which has been implemented in Odisha, the Governor said it aims at the holistic development of students and prepares them to face the evolving challenges of the modern world.

Dr Kambhampati also praised the role of parents and teachers, acknowledging their sacrifices and guidance as key to the students’ success. Expressing confidence in the students, he said he looks forward to seeing them excel not only in academics but also as responsible citizens of the future.

A total of 25 students from BSE, CBSE, and ICSE boards, along with teachers, were felicitated on the occasion. Principal Secretary to the Governor, NBS Rajput, delivered the welcome address.

PNN