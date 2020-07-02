Bhubaneswar : Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal released his book ‘Nonattached Attachment’ based on Bhagavad Gita at Raj Bhawan Wednesday.

Subhransu Panda, director of PEN Books the publishers of the book handed over the first copy to Prof Lal on the premises of Raj Bhawan. Odisha. The event was also graced by the Governor’s wife, Sushila Devi.

The Odisha Governor has expressed his happiness after receiving the first copy of the book which stresses on Karma Yoga .

Lal said “No power can confine the Bhagavad Gita within religion, country, or time zone. Gita’s relevance pervades through ages. Although Bhagavad Gita is a small book, its elucidation and interpretation is very tough ”

The director of PEN Books, Panda, said that due to the coronavirus pandemic it is very difficult to make the book available in various stores of the country. However, this book has been made available on the e-commerce portal.

Odisha Governor’s public relations officer Rakhyak Nayak was also present on the occasion.

