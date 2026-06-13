Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Friday urged aspiring Chartered Accountants (CAs) to uphold integrity and character alongside professional excellence.

Addressing the inaugural session of the National Conference of CA Students at KIIT auditorium in Bhubaneswar, the Governor said success achieved without integrity is temporary, while achievements founded on honesty and ethical values endure.

He urged students to balance professional growth with personal values and cultivate discipline, humility, compassion and a spirit of service.

“Knowledge provides competence, while character builds credibility and lasting success,” he said, calling on aspiring CAs to “uphold integrity and character alongside professional excellence”.

Expressing happiness at attending the conference, he described the gathering as a convergence of talented young minds who would emerge as future fi nancial leaders, entrepreneurs, policy advisers and nation-builders, contributing to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

The Governor lauded the Bhubaneswar branch of the Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) and the Board of Studies (Operations) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for organising the event and promoting professional excellence, leadership and continuous learning among students.

Highlighting the significance of the chartered accountancy profession, he said CAs are guardians of transparency, accountability, financial discipline and corporate governance, playing a crucial role in strengthening public trust and supporting economic development.

Referring to rapid technological advancements, including artifi cial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, blockchain and fi ntech, he said future CAs must go beyond maintaining accounts and emerge as trusted advisers, risk managers, sustainability experts and strategic partners in decision-making. The Governor said CAs would play a vital role in realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ by supporting startups, strengthening MSMEs, ensuring transparent governance and facilitating investments.

He also highlighted Odisha’s growing opportunities in industry, infrastructure, IT, renewable energy, ports, logistics and tourism, and encouraged the CA students to explore the state’s expanding professional landscape.

“Your dreams, dedication and determination will shape not only your future but also the future of our nation,” the Governor said. A souvenir was released on the occasion.