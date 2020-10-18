Bhubaneswar: The state government accorded relaxations in Unlock 5.0 guidelines Saturday evening, only for carrying out electioneering activities under Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency segments, ahead of the bypolls scheduled November 3.

Also read: Two firemen felicitated for saving man from surging Rushikulya

In view of the upcoming bypolls to Tirtol (SC) Assembly constituency in Jagatsinghpur and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency in Balasore sounded by the Election Commission of India (ECI) which has been scheduled for 3rd November, 2020, political meetings and gatherings shall be allowed within the Assembly constituency limits, official order issued by Special Relief Commissioner read.

The Office order further clarified that relaxations will be permitted in conformity with directives of the ECI/CEO-Odisha or the authorised officers on that behalf, only subject to following conditions:

A maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons gathering at a time, in closed spaces. Keeping the size of ground/open space in view, respective district administrations will grant permission for gathering of persons as would be deemed appropriate for strictly ensuring adherence of social distance and COVID-19 guidelines, in open spaces.

However, wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory in both the cases, the SRC’s official order emphasised.

The respective District Magistrates shall ensure strict enforcement of the conditions laid down for holding political meetings and gatherings in connection with the bypolls, with immediate effect.

PNN