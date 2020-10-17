Chhatrapur: Two firemen from Chhatrapur fire brigade in Ganjam district were Saturday felicitated by DG (Fire Services) Satyajit Mohanty for rescuing a local resident from drowning in Rushikulya River.

The two firemen are Tapan Kumar Behera and Kanhu Shrichandan Parida. They saved Babuli Behera from Munisipentha village under Chhatrapur block in this district, fire brigade sources informed.

Tapan and Kanhu had to swim across the river in spate to rescue Babuli. Following a successful rescue, they came back to the shore safely swimming against the river current by covering a distance of nearly six kilometres, the sources added.

The DG (Fire Services) Mohanty lauded courage and dedication of the two firemen and presented them with citations.

The firemen were also felicitated by Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, Chhatrapur MLA Subash Chandra Behera, block chairman M Dhananjay Reddy and BDO Ambika Prasad Dash Friday.

PNN