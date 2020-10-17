Bhawanipatna: The Supreme Court of India Friday put an interim stay on Orissa High Court’s order banning animal sacrifice during the annual Chhatar Yatra held in Bhawanipatna town.

Also read: Locals panic as flying object hovers over Balasore sky

Seeking an interim order, petitioner Bhawani Shankar Nial had moved the Apex Court few days back. “We are thankful to the court for a timely decision. Honourable court has shown utmost respect for the tradition and culture of this region,” Nial said.

It may be mentioned here that Kalahandi collector Gavali Parag Harshad had earlier said that the annual Chhatar Jatra of goddess Manikeswari – the presiding deity of Bhawanipatna town in Kalahandi will be held sans devotees and animal sacrifice October 24 this year.

The Orissa High Court had imposed a ban on animal sacrifice in Manikeshwari temple and its vicinity during annual Chhatar Yatra.

Notably, as part of the ritual, a ceremonial ‘Chhatar’ (umbrella) of goddess Manikeswari is taken out from the temple early morning to Jenakhalo on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna following performance of a secret ritual. The return journey of Chhatar to the temple is known as Chhatar Yatra.

PNN