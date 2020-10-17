Balasore: An unidentified flying object that appeared like a balloon was seen hovering over Telipada village in Nilagiri area of Balasore district Saturday leading to panic among villagers.

Local villagers found the object floating in the air early this morning. Later, it got stuck on a palm tree. The villagers informed about the object to police as they became concerned over the presence of a machine-like component attached to the flying object.

The object appeared to have a battery attached to it along with several other electronic components. Locals suspected it to be a surveillance device.

The flying object might have been released for suspicious activities in Chandipur area, many villagers speculated and wanted the police to investigate.

On being informed, local police launched a probe into the origin of the flying object. Exact details of the flying-object and what it was doing over the village were yet to be known at the time of filing this report.

Notably, India successfully conducted another night test-fire of its indigenously developed nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ‘Prithvi-II’ ballistic missile Friday as a part of user-trial from Chandipur defence test facility off Odisha coast.

PNN