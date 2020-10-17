Bolangir: After over 48 hours of frantic search, police recovered the mortal remains of the younger sister Saturday from Tel River, near Badatenda village under Tarava police limits in Bolangir district.

According to Tarava police sources, the deceased was identified to be Anchal Agrawal younger daughter of Ramtor Agrawal – a local businessman of Gudvela village in the district.

Notably, Anchal and her elder sister Anmol had left their house on a scooter, telling the family that they were going to nearby market. They went to the bridge and jumped into Tel River, instead.

The sister duo had jumped off the bridge October 15. The scooter (bearing registration number from Kalahandi) and two pairs of slippers were found near the bridge.

The body of elder sister is yet to be traced out and the cause behind such drastic step to be ascertained, the police sources said.

PNN