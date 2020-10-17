Cuttack: Choudwar police busted an inter-district dacoity gang and arrested five among seven of them in this connection including a woman, during a raid Friday night. Police also seized 220 grams of gold, 237 grams of silver and two vehicles from their possession.

However, two others of the gang managed to flee from the spot.

According to Choudwar police sources, the arrested were identified as Harihar Samal, his wife Mami, Suryakant and two others. The prime accused Harihar had been allegedly selling the gold and silver ornaments through his wife and accomplice Mami.

Acting on a FIR lodged by Pradip Pradhan of Kapileswar area with Choudwar police following a theft in his house, the police launched a probe and arrested the dacoits nearly after 10 months.

Interrogation of the arrested dacoits is under way and efforts are on to nab other members of the gang. The arrested were history-sheeters with various cases of dacoity, snatching and highway robbery pending against them at different police stations across the state.

Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh said, “We are able to bust a notorious gang with accomplices from different districts of the state. They were involved in more than 30 cases of robbery in districts like Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur. It is a major breakthrough for the local police and the remaining of the gang members will be arrested soon”.

PNN