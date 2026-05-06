Chikiti: A migrant worker from Odisha was killed in a workplace accident at a private construction site in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram area, officials said Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Abhimanyu Pradhan, 57, was a resident of B. Nuapada village under Chikiti block in Ganjam district. He had been working as a labourer in various cities, including Jajpur, Chennai and Hyderabad, for several years.

The accident occurred Monday while Pradhan was working at a construction site in Thiruvananthapuram. A crane belt snapped while lifting a pillar frame, causing the load to fall and fatally injure him.

Co-workers rushed him to a nearby government hospital, where he died during treatment. Police reached the hospital and took custody of the body. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted. Pradhan had returned to Kerala about 20 days ago after visiting his village for a temple event.