Bargarh: Veteran BJD leader from Bargarh district and Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya tested positive for COVID-19, his family source informed Saturday.

The ruling party MP has been admitted to a private hospital in Bargarh Friday night, after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.

His family sources said that Acharya had returned to Bhubaneswar from Delhi three days ago. He suffered from mild fever on his way back to the home district from Bhubaneswar following which he underwent an RT-PCR test that reported positive for COVID-19 infection, the family sources asserted.

Acharya’s health condition at the hospital is reported to be stable. He requested people to undergo a COVID-19 test and isolate themselves as well, if necessary, who have come in contact with him during the past few weeks.

Notably, several prominent BJD MLAs including Mukesh Kumar Pal (Pallahara), Aditya Madhi (Malkangiri), Pradip Kumar Amat (Boudh), Sudhir Kumar Samal (Dhenkanal), Pradeep Maharathy (Pipili), Chakramani Kanhar (Baliguda), Sashi Bhusan Behera (Kendrapara), Saroj Kumar Meher (Patnagarh), Sadasiva Pradhani (Nabarangpur), Prabhu Jani (Laxmipur), Bhagirathi Sethy (Anandpur), Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada), Bishnubrata Routray (Basudevpur), Susant Rout (Bhubaneswar-North), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar-Central), Bikram Kumar Panda (Berhampur), Byomakesh Ray (Chandbali), Pritam Padhi (Pottangi), Sanjib Mallick (Bhadrak), Sunanda Das (Bari), Srikant Sahu (Polsara), Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasanta Muduli (Jagatsinghpur) and Prasant Behera (Salepur) have been infected by the deadly COVID-19 virus so far.

