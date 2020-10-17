Cuttack: In a tragic road mishap Saturday morning, as many as three persons died after a car (OD-14 C-0007) moving at a high speed in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a canal on national highway (NH-16), near Telengapentha area in Cuttack.

The road mishap occurred in the wee hours at around 3am, when the car was on its way to Cuttack from Bhubaneswar. Local residents immediately informed Sadar police about the fatal mishap.

On being informed, Sadar police rushed to the spot and rescued the three persons out of the car with the help of fire brigade personnel. The injured were rushed to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors pronounced them as ‘brought dead’.

Even as identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle belongs to Rourkela. Police have seized the car and launched a detailed probe into the fatal road mishap, local police sources expressed.

PNN