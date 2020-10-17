Chandipur: The country successfully conducted another night test-fire of its indigenously developed nuclear capable surface-to-surface ‘Prithvi-II’ ballistic missile Friday, as a part of user-trial from Chandipur defence test facility off Odisha coast, DRDO sources informed.

According to sources, the short-range and state-of-the-art ballistic missile was test-fired from Launching Complex III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore district around 7.30pm by the Strategic Forces Command. However, the night test-fire was successful in meeting all the parameters, the DRDO sources added.

In less than a month’s time, the Indian Army had successfully conducted previous night trial September 23, this year.

Notably, Prithvi-II has a strike range of 350 kilometre. The missile trajectory was tracked by radars, electro-optical tracking systems and telemetry stations by the research and development organisation.

The downrange teams on board a ship deployed near the designated impact point in the Bay of Bengal monitored the terminal events and splashdown. Prithvi-II is capable of carrying 500 to 1,000 kg of warheads and is powered by liquid propulsion twin engines.

PNN