Bhubaneswar: The special task force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch busted a gun-running racket and arrested two persons in this connection from Chandaka area in Bhubaneswar Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team conducted a raid in Chandaka area, which led to the arrest of two accused. Two pistols, five revolvers, a single barrel gun including live bullets were seized from the possession of the accused men by the STF team, Crime Branch sources informed.

Briefing media persons, Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) Soumendra Priyadarshi said, “The accused duo Rakesh and Bikash will be interrogated to find out the network of the racket”.

“The investigation is in primary stage now. We will seek remand of the two arrested after producing them before the court. A detailed investigation into the matter is on,” the ADG said. Priyadarshi also added that drive against illegal weapons will be intensified in the days ahead.

PNN