Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday extended warm greetings on the occasion of International Mother’s Day, describing mothers as the eternal source of strength, culture, and social values.

In a heartfelt message, the CM paid respectful tributes to mothers across the world and said that motherhood represents the foundation of society and human values.

“Mother is not merely an address. She is the inexhaustible foundation of strength, culture, and societal formation,” Majhi said.

Calling upon people to honour both their birth-giver mothers and motherland ‘Utkala Janani’, the CM urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment towards respecting and empowering women.

“The respect, protection, and empowerment of maternal power shall be our supreme goal,” he stated.

CM’s message also reflected the state government’s continued focus on welfare programmes aimed at supporting women, mothers, and children across the state.

Subhadra Yojana is one of the flagship initiatives under which eligible women are provided annual financial assistance to strengthen economic independence and household security.

The scheme has emerged as one of the state government’s major women-centric programmes.

The state is also implementing the ‘MAMATA’ Scheme, which provides financial support to pregnant and lactating mothers to promote better maternal and child healthcare, nutrition, and institutional care during pregnancy.

In addition, the government continues to strengthen women’s self-help groups through the ‘Mission Shakti’ initiative, empowering lakhs of women through livelihood generation, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion.

CM’s message highlighted the vital role mothers play in shaping families, preserving cultural values, and contributing to nation-building, while reiterating the government’s commitment towards women’s dignity, safety, and empowerment.