New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odisha has emerged as one of the top-performing states at the National Panchayat Awards 2025 announced by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, securing honours in five categories.

Along with Andhra Pradesh, Odisha is set to receive five awards, while Karnataka topped the list with six awards.

The awards ceremony will be held in New Delhi June 3, where outstanding Panchayats from across the country will be felicitated for their contribution towards achieving the nine Localised Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) in rural governance and development.

A total of 42 Panchayats from across the nation have been selected under different categories.

Of them, 34 Panchayats from 17 states and Union Territories will receive the prestigious ‘Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar’ for excellence in grassroots governance and sustainable rural development.

In another major recognition for the state, Ganjam district has secured the second position nationally in ‘Best District Pan chayat’ category under ‘Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Pancha yat Satat Vikas Puraskar’. The district will receive a cash award of Rs 3 crore.

Among others, Potlampur Gram Panchayat under Chha trapur Block in Ganjam district has been selected in the Healthy Panchayat category and will receive a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Jupya Gram Panchayat of Champua Block in Keonjhar district has been recognised for its outstanding work in water management and water quality, earning a prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Hatibandh Gram Panchayat of Lathikata Block in Sundargarh district secured the third position in the ‘Clean and Green Panchayat category’ and will receive Rs 37.5 lakh.

Mandar Gram Panchayat under Polsara Block in Ganjam district secured the second rank nationally in the Socially Just and Socially Secure Panchayat category, also winning Rs 37.5 lakh.

The ministry stated that the awards aim to encourage inclusive, participatory and sustainable rural development by recognising high-performing Panchayats and incentivising innovative governance practices at the grassroots level.

The award-winning Panchayats across categories will receive cash incentives ranging up to Rs 5 crore, further strengthening local self-governance and rural development initiatives across the country.