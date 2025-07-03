Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced to temporarily add extra AC-3 Tier coaches to the Rajdhani and Puri-Gunupur Express trains to handle the surge in passengers. This move aims to provide travelers with a more comfortable and hassle-free journey during the peak travel season. As part of this initiative, Train No 22823/22824 Bhubaneswar–New Delhi–Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express will be equipped with one additional AC-3 Tier coach.

The extra coach will be added from Bhubaneswar July 8 and 11, and from New Delhi July 9 and 12. Similarly, Train No 18417/18418 Puri–Gunupur–Puri Express will have one additional AC-3 Tier coach attached from Puri daily between July 3 and July 9, and from Gunupur daily from July 4 to July 10. This temporary augmentation is intended to address the extra demand and ensure smoother travel during this period. ECoR has advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and take note of the additional accommodation available.