Bhubaneswar: Barricades installed outside ‘Naveen Niwas’, the residence of former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, may be removed after the Orissa High Court made strong observations over their alleged obstruction of a public road.

Following the court’s remarks, the state Works Department initiated action and wrote to the Home Department seeking its views on the issue, official sources said.

The controversy relates to security barricades and a gate structure erected on Old Airport Road in Bhubaneswar, leading to allegations that a government road was being used in a manner that hindered public movement and disrupted traffic.

During the hearing of a petition, the High Court expressed displeasure over claims that the barricades were placed on public land and restricted access to commuters.

The Works Department has also sought opinions from the Commissionerate Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on whether the barricades can be removed and whether any alternative security arrangement would be required.

The barricades were originally installed to provide security to Patnaik when he was serving as chief minister. They are located along the stretch connecting the airport road to Punama Gate.

In the case, the Chief Secretary, the principal secretaries of the General Administration and Works departments, the commissioner of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Patnaik have been made parties.

The matter has drawn attention over concerns regarding public access to government roads in the state capital.

No reaction was immediately available from Patnaik or officials at Naveen Niwas.