Dhenkanal: A former police constable climbed a telecommunications tower near the Dhenkanal Town Police Station Saturday in an alleged suicide attempt, claiming he was unfairly dismissed from service and that repeated appeals for reinstatement had gone unheard.

The man was identified as Rudra Narayan Das, a resident of Sogar village under Kamakhyanagar police limits in Dhenkanal district.

Das said he was appointed as a constable in the 1st OSAP Battalion in Dhenkanal in 2018 but was later terminated from service without any valid reason.

He alleged that he had repeatedly approached senior police officials and the state government seeking reinstatement, but no action was taken on his requests.

Frustrated over the lack of response, Das climbed the tower and threatened to take his own life, according to local sources.

Police from Dhenkanal Town Police Station and personnel from the Fire Services Department reached the spot and were trying to persuade him to come down safely.