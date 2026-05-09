Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around May 12 or 13, raising the possibility of widespread rainfall across Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday.

According to the weather office, a cyclonic circulation has formed over the south Andaman Sea and extends up to 1.5 kilometres above mean sea level. The system is expected to intensify gradually and develop into a low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal early next week.

The IMD said the weather system may strengthen further into a depression after its formation. However, the likelihood of it developing into a cyclone is currently low.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the movement and intensity of the system as weather conditions remain active over the region.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow warning for all 30 districts of Odisha, forecasting rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Thunderstorm activity along with rainfall is likely in at least 20 districts of the state Saturday. Intermittent showers and lightning are expected to continue in several parts of Odisha over the next few days.

The anticipated rainfall is expected to bring relief from the prevailing hot and humid conditions in many areas of the state.