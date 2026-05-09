Bhubaneswar: Two persons were killed and nearly 30 others injured in separate road accidents in Odisha’s Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts, police said Saturday.

In Ganjam district, a bus carrying around 30 pilgrims from Polasara to Puri collided head-on with a truck near Bali Dhaba on Kodala-Khalikote Road early Saturday morning.

The truck driver was killed in the accident, while 15 others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Kodala hospital and two of them were later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, a police officer said.

In another accident in Mayurbhanj district, an SUV carrying wedding guests overturned after colliding with a truck on National Highway-18 near Nandasol Chhak within Betanati police station limits.

In all, 13 people were injured in the accident and admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, police said.

In Sundergarh district, a biker, identified as Shlok Barla (22), died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured in an accident near Ghoghar Bundel jungle within Talsara police station limits Friday night.

The trio was on its way to attend a wedding party, police said.