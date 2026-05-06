Nayagarh: Three members of a family were injured and their house was vandalised after a group of villagers allegedly held a ‘kangaroo court’ and attacked them in full view of police in Nayagarh district Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred in Jamusahi village under Sarankul police limits. Police said more than 30 people allegedly assaulted a woman and her two daughters following a dispute over a piece of land. The injured have been identified as Sarojini Nayak, 52, wife of Babula Nayak, their elder daughter Supriya, 33, and younger daughter Kuni, 29.

Sarojini and Kuni are undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital. According to police, the violence stemmed from a long-standing dispute over land said to belong to the village deity, where the family had allegedly constructed a house. Tension escalated when villagers allegedly attacked the family, damaged their house and looted around Rs 2 lakh in cash along with gold and silver ornaments.

Family members alleged that the attack took place even as police personnel were present in the village. They further claimed the mob first convened a kangaroo court and issued threats before attacking them. Police have registered a case against 30 people and detained more than 10 villagers for questioning. Nayagarh police said further investigation is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved. Officials added that attempts are being made to restore peace in the village, which remains tense following the incident.