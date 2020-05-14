Bhubaneswar: In a bid to facilitate people coming from outside Odisha, the state government started a shuttle bus service from Thursday.

Capital Region Urban Transport will engage Mo Buses to avail this service to the passengers.

Sources said that passengers who will come from outside Odisha by railway or airway can enjoy the service from Bhubaneswar Railway station and Biju Patnaik International Airport. The buses will ply within Khurda, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

CRUT general manager Dipti Mahapatra said, “As per Odisha government’s order for movement of incoming passengers from the airport and railway station to their dwelling places we will operate special Mo Bus service within Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Khurda.”

On the other hand, wearing of masks is mandatory for all passengers. No passengers will be allowed without mask.

Mahapatra also requested the passengers to maintain social distancing while communicating in the buses.

The buses will be disinfected on a daily basis, she added.

PNN