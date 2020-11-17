Bhubaneswar: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Tuesday, approved four investment proposals worth Rs 464.72 crore. The projects will create employment opportunities for 873 persons in the state.

All the projects belong to metal & metal downstream and food processing sectors. The government has approved the proposal of Galax Industries Private Limited to set up Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 72,000 cubic metres with an investment of Rs 93 crore. The project, which will be set up at Malipada in Khurda district, will generate employment opportunities for 310 persons.

A 120 kilo litres per day (KLPD) grain-based distillery unit for manufacturing of extra-neutral alcohol (ENA)/ethanol and 4 megawatt cogeneration power plant in Khurda and Nayagarh districts also approved during the meeting.

The projects will be grounded with an investment of Rs 151.72 crore and provide employment to 300 people. The proposal of Envirocare Infrasolution Private Limited which would set up a pellet plant of 1.6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity at Lathikata in Sundargarh district also got the nod from SLSWCA. The project is expected to generate employment for 195 persons.

The panel also approved Envirocare Infrasolution’s another proposal to set up a 4 MTPA slurry pipeline from its proposed Beneficiation Plant at Koira to pellet plant at Lathikata in Sundargarh district. The company claimed to invest Rs 100 crore in this project, which will create jobs for 68 people.

While complimenting efforts of various stakeholders, the Chief Secretary directed Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL) to do realistic assessment of the land and water that the industries actually need. Tripathy also directed the officials to explore possibilities of advanced technical intervention for harvesting large quantity of rainwater and its recycled use.

The state has attracted new investments worth Rs 1,19,214.72 crore with potential employment opportunities for over 54,131 persons since February 2020.