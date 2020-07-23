Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to prepare a six-month vision document in dealing with the COVID-19 situation, said an official Thursday.

“At present, there is 37.27 per cent occupancy of beds in all the COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres in the state. Anticipating a further spike in COVID-19 cases in August, advance planning has been done for next two months,” said additional chief secretary (Health) Pradipta Mohapatra.

He said the government has asked each district to prepare vision documents for six months for COVID-19 and work accordingly keeping in mind anticipated needs.

Due to the massive door-to-door survey, there has been a spurt in positive cases. The people need not worry about the increase in the positive cases, he added.

Mohapatra said that Odisha is placed in a good position as the recovery rate in the state is among the highest in the country.

With 65 per cent recovery rate, Odisha is at a far better position as compared to other states. The fatality rate is 0.54 per cent in the state as compared to 2.5 per cent in the country, he added.

He also informed that plasma bank will be set up at MKCG hospital in Berhampur and Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar soon.

