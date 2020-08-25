Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Monday directed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) of Puri to open the Ratna Bhandar for the inspection of the ornaments of Bhitara Ratna Bhandar (inner sanctum of Lord Jagannath’s treasure trove) in Puri.

The Odisha Government allowed for the same following the filing of grievance applications from two individuals Dillip Kumar Baral and Durga Prasad Mohapatra.

In addition, the state government also directed the SJTA to fill up the vacancies in Mukti Mandap of the Jagannath temple.

The temple administration has also been asked to take steps regarding the inspection of the Ratna Bhandra under intimation to the law department as well as the petitioners.

Notably, the Odisha government had revealed that the inner and outer Ratna Bhandar of Puri Srimandir had 12838 bhari (10 gms approx) of gold ornaments, 22153 bhari of silver and 12 unweighed gold & silver items based on the assessment done in the year 1978.

