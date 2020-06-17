Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has formed 433 new Revenue Inspector (RI) circles and created as many RI and ARI posts for the new circles. Out of the 433 new RI circles, 373 are located in rural areas and 60 in urban areas.

According to sources, at present there are 2,279 revenue circles across the state and additional 433 RI circles will come up to provide services like mutation, assessment of crop loss, demarcation of land, collection of land revenue and maintenance of land records.

One revenue circle will be created comprising three GPs in rural areas while one circle will come up for three municipal wards in urban areas like Cuttack, Rourkela, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Puri, Sambalpur and Balasore, sources said.