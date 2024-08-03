Bhubaneswar/Keonjhar: A senior government engineer was arrested in Odisha Saturday in a corruption case after properties that included 85 plots of land and a market complex were found in his possession, officials said.

The accused, a chief construction engineer in the Irrigation Department, was posted in a barrage project in Keonjhar district, they said.

In the searches that were conducted in properties linked to him, the engineer was found in the possession of disproportionate assets. Among these were a five-storied building, a market complex, 85 plots of land, 335 gm gold, deposits of over Rs 78 lakh and Rs 11.7 lakh in cash, they added.

The accused, a native of Balasore district, accumulated such properties within 40 years in service. An investigation is underway, the vigilance official said.

PTI