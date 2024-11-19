Berhampur: An engineer in Odisha’s Ganjam district was arrested on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income, officials said Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Subash Chandra Panda, deputy general manager (civil) at the Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation’s Berhampur division.

According to the Vigilance department’s statement, multi-storeyed buildings in Bhubaneswar, payment of Rs 66 lakh for purchase of one flat in Bhubaneswar, gold 870 gm, five high-value plots, deposits over Rs1.84 crore, cash Rs 13.47 lakhs, etc, were found from the possession of Panda.

Panda could not explain satisfactorily the sources of funds for acquiring the properties, the officials added.

Thereafter, the Vigilance Department registered a case and arrested him, officials said.

PNN & Agencies