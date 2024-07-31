Bhubaneswar: A government engineer was arrested in Bhubaneswar Wednesday while allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 as a bribe from a contractor, a statement said.

The assistant engineer was posted in the Jatni block of the Khurda district, it said.

After the contractor lodged a complaint, a trap was laid and the engineer was caught by the state Vigilance Department in her residence in Khandagiri while accepting the money, it added.

She had demanded the money to clear the contractor’s pending bills, the statement said.

Simultaneous searches were also conducted in the house of her in-laws in Dhenkanal, her paternal house in Bhubaneswar and her office, it said.

A case was registered and an investigation was underway, the statement said.

PTI