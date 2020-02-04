Bhubaneswar: Giving yet another chance for regularisation of unauthorised buildings in nine authority areas, the government has extended the deadline of the amnesty scheme (Sarbakhyama Yojana) for another 15 days. It was to end Wednesday (February 5).

Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said, “We are getting very good responses from people under the Sarbakhyama Yojana. People have applied in large numbers to get the deviations corrected. Since a large number of people are applying in the last moment, we are extending Sarbakhyama Yojana by another 15 days.” Stating that the scheme would not be further extended after the end of 15 days, Jena said, “After the completion of the extended period, action as deemed under the law will be taken against those who have not regularised their deviations under the scheme.”

The amnesty scheme is in force in areas under the nine development authorities in the state. The scheme, which will now end February 20, allows residents to regularise unauthorised constructions in Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), Rourkela Development Authority (RDA), Talcher-Angul-Meramunduli Development Authority, Berhampur Development Authority, Sambalpur Development Authority, Puri-Konark Development Authority, Kalinga Nagar Development Authority and Paradip Development Authority.

In June 2018, the government had introduced the amnesty scheme – Regularisation of Unauthorised Constructions 2018 (Sarbakshama Yojana) – for housing plan violations within the BDA area.