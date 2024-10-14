Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has set up a high-level task force under Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo to recommend comprehensive measures to address the issue of distress migration in the state.

Other members of the task force include another Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, and secretaries from relevant departments, the state government said Monday.

The task force may also co-opt experts of national or international repute, as well as academics, development practitioners, and representatives from UN agencies, who will be invited to attend meetings as needed.

This task force will thoroughly examine the challenges faced by migrant workers, aiming to prevent distress migration and determine actionable solutions. It will recommend steps for various government agencies to address and alleviate the difficulties experienced by Odisha’s migrant labourers, it said.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department will serve as the headquarters for the task force, which will convene at least once every six months to review progress. The panel will analyse the nature of migration by region and propose specific interventions as required.

Additionally, it will discuss regional variations, seasonal patterns, and the extent of migration, recommending strategies to mitigate distress migration. The task force will also evaluate current departmental activities aimed at reducing distress migration and assess their effectiveness by reviewing existing legal and policy frameworks.

To tackle the complexities of the issue, the task force is tasked with suggesting measures that various departments can implement to create infrastructure and livelihood opportunities within the state, including skilling initiatives, access to credit, and linking families to anti-poverty programmes.

The task force will also explore the need to forge partnerships with expert agencies, civil society organisations, and technical organisations to enhance the effectiveness of the proposed interventions.

Furthermore, it will discuss necessary coordination with the central government and other state governments to secure resources for these initiatives and comprehensively resolve the challenges faced by migrant workers.

PTI