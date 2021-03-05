Bhubaneswar: The state government once again hiked the fares of all categories of buses, Thursday. The state Transport department has hiked the fares following steep hike in diesel price.

Last time the bus fares were increased February 8 this year. In between, the price of diesel has been increased to Rs 88.77 per litre from Rs 78.17 per litre; a hike of Rs 10.60 per litre.

The fares of ordinary and express buses have been increased by five paise per kilometre while that of deluxe and AC deluxe buses have been hiked by 10 paise/km.

In case of super premium class of buses, the fare has been hiked by 15 paise per km. With the latest rise, the fare for the ordinary buses has gone up to 85p/km.

The fares for express buses will be 89p/km. Commuters will now have to pay 121p per km for travelling in deluxe buses and 149p/km for AC deluxe buses. For travelling in super premium buses, commuters will have to pay Rs 2.32/km.

PNN